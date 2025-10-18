Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Voting: Divya Velamuri or Suman Shetty, Who Will Be Evicted?

The tension is rising inside the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house as the latest round of voting results reveals a tight race between Divya Velamuri and Suman Shetty, both of whom are now in the danger zone. Based on the most recent polling trends, Suman Shetty has received 28 percent of the votes, while Divya Velamuri trails close behind with 25 percent.

While these two contestants find themselves at risk, one of the season’s top contenders, Bharani, appears completely safe with just 8 percent eviction votes, making him the least likely to be eliminated. His steady gameplay and growing popularity have kept him comfortably away from the bottom of the voting chart.

Divya Velamuri, who entered the house through Agnipariksha, has been putting in active participation and effort in tasks but hasn’t yet managed to build a strong enough fanbase to secure her place for long. Despite her consistent presence, audience engagement around her has been lukewarm compared to the show’s more dominant personalities.

Suman Shetty, meanwhile, entered the house as a surprise addition meant to bring a unique dynamic to the show. However, his performance has failed to make a lasting impression. Even last week, he was saved by a narrow margin, and with this week’s tight voting numbers, his fate once again hangs in balance.

As the weekend elimination episode approaches, viewers are bracing for a tense announcement. With the margin between Divya Velamuri and Suman Shetty razor-thin, it’s still anyone’s guess who will have to walk out of the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu house this week.