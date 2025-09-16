Gold Prices on September 16: Yellow Metal Breaches ₹1.10 Lakh per 10 Grams

Gold turned dearer on Tuesday (September 16), breaching the ₹1.10 lakh mark per 10 grams amid expectations of a fresh Fed rate cut. Silver prices too edged higher, with MCX Silver December 5 contracts quoted at ₹1,29,666 per kilogram.

At the close of the last trading session, MCX Gold October 3 contracts stood at ₹1,10,246 per 10 grams, up 0.06%. The yellow metal has not only crossed the ₹1 lakh level in recent times, but on Tuesday also broke past the ₹1.10 lakh milestone. Investors have reason to cheer as gold prices have soared 49.82% on a year-to-date basis.

Over the past two decades, gold has gained nearly 1,200% — rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to above ₹1 lakh in 2025. Silver has shown similar resilience, holding steady above ₹1 lakh in recent times. In the last 20 years, the white metal has jumped 668%.

In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs 1,11,930 and 22 carat at Rs 1,02,600.

Chennai recorded the highest bullion price at ₹1,10,830, followed by Bengaluru at ₹1,10,590, Mumbai at ₹1,10,500, Kolkata at ₹1,10,360, and New Delhi at ₹1,10,310 per 10 grams.