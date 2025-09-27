Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Rise Ahead of Dhanteras

Precious metals gold and silver continued their upward trend on Saturday (September 27), recording another sharp rise in prices.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold jumped by ₹600 to reach ₹1,15,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold climbed by ₹550 to stand at ₹1,05,850 per 10 grams.

Silver, which has witnessed a steep rally throughout the year, was priced at ₹1,59,000 per kilogram, marking a single-day increase of ₹6,000.

The surge comes just days ahead of Dhanteras, a festival considered highly auspicious for buying gold and silver. Traditionally, families invest in these metals during the festive season as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune.

Market analysts note that gold prices have risen by over 50% in recent months, outpacing other asset classes such as equities and real estate. The yellow metal is now trading close to its all-time highs, reflecting strong investor demand.

Experts attribute this continued bull run to a mix of global and domestic factors, including rising international market rates, changes in import duties and local taxes, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. While some periodic corrections are expected, market watchers believe the upward momentum in precious metals is likely to persist in the near term.