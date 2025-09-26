Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Check Price, Launch Date in India, Full Specifications, Cameras, and Key Features

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup in China, introducing three new devices under the Xiaomi 17 series — the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and the top-tier Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The new series brings Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the updated HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and significant design upgrades, especially in the Pro models.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price in China

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max starts at CNY 5,999 (approx. ₹74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Higher configurations are priced at:

CNY 6,299 (around ₹78,400)

CNY 6,999 (around ₹87,100)

This pricing makes the Pro Max a more affordable alternative to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max in the premium flagship segment.

The standard Xiaomi 17 is priced from CNY 4,499 (approx. ₹56,000) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro begins at CNY 5,000 (approx. ₹62,000). All three models are currently on sale in China, with no word yet on global or India availability.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max India Launch

Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the India release date, industry speculation suggests the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max could debut in the country by February 2026.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Features

The highlight of the series, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, comes with a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display and a 2.9-inch secondary screen at the back integrated into the camera module. The rear panel can be used for notifications, AI features such as virtual pets and portraits, music controls, and even as a mini gaming console when paired with a dedicated case.

Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with HyperOS 3. Camera duties are handled by a Leica-engineered triple 50MP setup:

50MP main sensor

50MP ultra-wide

50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom

It is powered by a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Despite the large battery, the device maintains a slim profile at 8mm thickness and weighs 192 grams. It also carries IP68 water resistance, tested up to 6 meters underwater.

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro Highlights

Xiaomi 17: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, 7,000mAh battery, 100W charging, and a triple 50MP Leica camera system.

Xiaomi 17 Pro: Adds a 2.7-inch rear display, 6,300mAh battery, enhanced Leica optics with a 50MP periscope lens offering 5x zoom, and a Time-of-Flight sensor for depth. Water resistance is rated up to 4 meters.

Xiaomi 17 Series Key Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Software: HyperOS 3 (Android 16)

Displays: 6.3-inch (17/17 Pro), 6.9-inch (Pro Max)

Secondary display: 2.7-inch (Pro), 2.9-inch (Pro Max)

Rear cameras: Triple 50MP Leica-tuned

Front camera: 50MP across all models

Battery: 7,000mAh (17), 6,300mAh (Pro), 7,500mAh (Pro Max)

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse

Water resistance: IP68 (Pro Max up to 6m)

With this launch, Xiaomi aims to strengthen its foothold in the flagship smartphone space, offering high-end specs and Leica-powered imaging at competitive prices.