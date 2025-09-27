Best FD Rates for Senior citizens: Top Banks Offering High Interest in 2025

Fixed Deposits (FDs) continue to be one of the safest investment options for individuals, particularly for senior citizens, who can now earn up to 8.4% interest with select banks.

These high interest rates are available on deposits of up to ₹3 crore for a tenure of five years, making FDs a preferred choice for retirees seeking regular income with low risk.

Some of the highest returns are offered by small finance banks, though investors are advised to be mindful of risks and coverage limits under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) scheme.

For instance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a maximum FD rate of 8.4% for senior citizens for five years, Jana Small Finance Bank offers 8%, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank provides 7.75% for a three-year term. While these rates are higher than those offered by large commercial banks, small finance banks carry slightly different business risks.

All deposits, whether in small finance or scheduled commercial banks, are insured up to ₹5 lakh (principal + interest) under DICGC. Experts recommend not exceeding this limit per bank to ensure full protection.

Additionally, if FD interest earned by a senior citizen exceeds ₹1 lakh in a financial year, banks must deduct TDS. Investors can adjust TDS while filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) or submit Form 15H if their taxable income is below the exemption limit to avoid unnecessary deductions.

FDs remain attractive for seniors as interest is fixed and unaffected by market volatility. They offer monthly or quarterly payouts, helping retirees manage household expenses, and are generally safer than equities and mutual funds. With flexible tenures ranging from a few months to 10 years, FDs remain a conservative and reliable investment option.