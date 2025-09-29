Gold and Silver Prices Today, September 29: Silver Futures Cross ₹1.43 Lakh, Gold Hits Record High
Gold and Silver prices continued their upward rally on Monday, touching fresh record highs in both domestic and global markets. The rise in gold is being attributed to strong global demand along with fluctuations in the rupee.
Gold Prices on MCX
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged by 0.52% (₹598) to trade at ₹115,489 per 10 grams, marking a new all-time high. The yellow metal has been witnessing consistent momentum, reflecting global cues.
Silver Prices on MCX
Silver also followed suit, scaling record levels. Silver futures on MCX were up 1.06% (₹1,508), trading at ₹143,397 per kg on Monday morning. With this rise, silver is inching closer to the ₹1.5 lakh per kg mark.
Global Gold Price Update
In international markets, gold prices registered a strong rally. On Comex, gold futures were trading at $3,825.40 per ounce, higher by 0.43% ($16.40). Meanwhile, spot gold gained 0.93% ($34.86) to reach $3,794.84 per ounce.
Global Silver Price Update
Silver has also recorded gains in the global market. On Comex, silver futures were up 1.26% ($0.59) at $47.25 per ounce. Spot silver rose 1.58% ($0.73) to trade at $46.81 per ounce.
Crude Oil Prices Decline
While gold and silver are hitting record highs, crude oil prices slipped on Monday. WTI crude was down 0.75% ($0.50) at $65.22 per barrel, and Brent crude fell 0.64% ($0.44) to $68.78 per barrel.