EPFO to Launch New Portal to Trace and Link Old PF Accounts Easily

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is planning to launch a new online portal to help people trace and link their old provident fund (PF) accounts easily. This new system is expected to benefit millions of employees who have worked with multiple companies and may have forgotten or lost track of their old PF accounts.

According to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the new portal will allow users to identify, track, activate, and link their old PF accounts with their current Universal Account Number (UAN).

Many employees who started working before the UAN system was introduced often face problems while claiming their PF money. This happens because their work history is incomplete or spread across different employers. The new portal aims to solve this issue by bringing all accounts together in one place.

The portal, expected to be called E-PRAAPTI, will use Aadhaar-based verification to make the process simple and secure. It will reduce paperwork and help users access their old or inactive PF accounts without difficulty.

This step is part of EPFO’s efforts to improve digital services and make PF management easier for users. Once launched, the portal will help people recover their old savings, link them to their current account, and make the claim process smoother.

Overall, this new initiative is expected to bring relief to many employees by helping them easily track and manage their PF money without confusion or delays.