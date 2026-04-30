Telangana 10th Results 2026: Four State Toppers with 597/600

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for 2026 have showcased exceptional academic performance, with four students securing the top rank in the state. Each of them scored an outstanding 597 marks out of 600, missing a perfect score by just three marks.

State Toppers (597/600)

The following students have emerged as state toppers, earning widespread appreciation for their remarkable achievement:

Vritika Krishna (Khammam)

Medhansh Sriram (Ranga Reddy)

Shashansh (Sangareddy)

Madhu (Sangareddy)

Their near-perfect scores have set a high benchmark and brought them recognition across Telangana.

Close Contenders (596/600)

Six other students also delivered stellar performances, each scoring 596 marks:

Lalit

Satvik

Ritvika

Sai Kavita

Chandrahass

Pranav

Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in the Telangana SSC examinations this year stood at an impressive 95.15%, reflecting a strong academic outcome across the state.

The results underline the consistent academic excellence of students in Telangana, with top performers narrowly missing perfect scores while still achieving extraordinary success.