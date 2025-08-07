Banks Closed for Three Days: August 8–10 Due to Holidays and Weekend
If you have important banking work lined up, plan ahead — banks will remain closed on August 8 (Friday), August 9 (Saturday), and August 10 (Sunday) in many places across India due to regional holidays and the weekend.
Why Banks Are Closed for Three Days
August 8 (Friday) – Holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival. This is an important celebration for the Lepcha community, honouring the Tendong Hill, which is believed to have protected them during 40 days and nights of continuous rain.
August 9 (Saturday) – Banks will remain closed nationwide on account of Raksha Bandhan, a major Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.
August 10 (Sunday) – As per regular schedule, banks will be shut due to the weekly holiday.
What You Should Know
Bank holidays in India are decided based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines and state government notifications, so they may vary from one region to another. It’s important to check your local branch’s holiday schedule and complete any urgent work before the 3-day closure to avoid inconvenience.
Online Banking Will Remain Unaffected
While physical bank branches will be closed, online services like net banking and mobile banking will continue to function as usual. Customers can still:
Transfer funds
Check account balance
Pay bills
Apply for loans
However, services like cash deposits/withdrawals, locker access, KYC updates, joint account processing, or resolving failed transactions require a branch visit and won’t be available during this period.
Take Action Now
If you need to visit the bank for in-person tasks, it’s best to do so before August 8, as banks will reopen only on Monday, August 11, 2025.