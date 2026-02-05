Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full List of 9 Closure Days

Banks across India will remain closed for up to nine days in February 2026, including weekends and state-specific holidays, as per the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India for the financial year 2026.

The list includes regular weekly offs, the second and fourth Saturdays, and regional observances such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and Losar.

Only one holiday between February 2 and 8

According to the RBI calendar, there is just one bank holiday during the week of February 2 to February 8. Banks will remain closed only on Sunday, February 8, which is a standard weekend holiday observed across the country. There are no additional public or regional holidays during this period, and banks will operate normally on all weekdays.

While branch-based services will be affected on holidays, digital banking facilities such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking will continue to function without disruption.

Complete list of bank holidays in February 2026

February 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 8 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday (pan-India)

February 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 18 (Wednesday): Gangtok, Sikkim – Losar (Tibetan New Year)

February 19 (Thursday): Maharashtra (Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

February 20 (Friday): Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) – State Day / Statehood Day

February 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (pan-India)

Losar marks the Tibetan New Year and is widely celebrated in Sikkim, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king and founder of the Maratha Empire. Statehood Day on February 20 marks the formation of Mizoram and Manipur as full-fledged states under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Mahashivratri, which is a bank holiday in some regions, falls on February 15 this year. As the date coincides with a Sunday, it is already covered under the regular weekly closure.

Customers are advised to plan branch-related banking work in advance and check state-wise notifications for region-specific holidays.