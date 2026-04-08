April 9 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors often keep a close watch on trading holidays to plan their activities. If you are wondering whether the stock market will remain closed on April 9, 2026, here’s the latest update.

As per the standard holiday calendar, April 9 falls on a regular working day with no major festival or special occasion. Therefore, both the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange will remain open for trading.

No Holiday on April 9

Stock markets in India generally observe holidays only on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and on officially declared public holidays such as festivals or national events. Since April 9 does not fall under any of these categories, trading activities will continue as usual.

Regular Trading Schedule

On April 9, both NSE and BSE will operate during their normal trading hours:

Equity Market: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Pre-open Session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

All segments, including equity, derivatives, and currency markets, will function without interruption.

What Investors Should Know

Since it is a regular trading day, investors and traders can carry out buying and selling activities without any restrictions. It is advisable to stay updated with market trends and global cues, as there are no holiday-related interruptions expected.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 8: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates