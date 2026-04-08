Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 8: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed slight fluctuations on April 8, 2026, influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and demand in the domestic market.
As per the latest data, the price of gold stands at around ₹14,984 per gram for 24K gold and ₹13,735 per gram for 22K gold. Silver prices have also shown movement in the bullion market, with rates varying across cities.
Prices differ slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand levels. Below is a clear city-wise breakdown.
Gold Prices Today, April 8, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000
- 22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000
- 18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000
Mumbai
- 24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000
- 22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000
- 18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000
Chennai
- 24K: ₹1,50,000 – ₹1,51,000
- 22K: ₹1,38,000 – ₹1,39,000
- 18K: ₹1,13,000 – ₹1,14,000
Kolkata
- 24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000
- 22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000
- 18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000
Hyderabad
- 24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000
- 22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000
- 18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000
Bengaluru
- 24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000
- 22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000
- 18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000
Silver Prices Today, April 8, 2026:
- Delhi: ~₹2,50,000 per kg
- Mumbai: ~₹2,50,000 per kg
- Chennai: ~₹2,50,000 – ₹2,60,000 per kg
- Kolkata: ~₹2,50,000 per kg
- Hyderabad: ~₹2,50,000 per kg
- Bengaluru: ~₹2,50,000 per kg