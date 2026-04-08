Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 8: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed slight fluctuations on April 8, 2026, influenced by global market trends, currency movements, and demand in the domestic market.

As per the latest data, the price of gold stands at around ₹14,984 per gram for 24K gold and ₹13,735 per gram for 22K gold. Silver prices have also shown movement in the bullion market, with rates varying across cities.

Prices differ slightly from city to city due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand levels. Below is a clear city-wise breakdown.

Gold Prices Today, April 8, 2026:

Delhi

24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000

22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000

18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000

Mumbai

24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000

22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000

18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000

Chennai

24K: ₹1,50,000 – ₹1,51,000

22K: ₹1,38,000 – ₹1,39,000

18K: ₹1,13,000 – ₹1,14,000

Kolkata

24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000

22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000

18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000

Hyderabad

24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000

22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000

18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000

Bengaluru

24K: ₹1,49,800 – ₹1,50,000

22K: ₹1,37,300 – ₹1,38,000

18K: ₹1,12,300 – ₹1,13,000

Silver Prices Today, April 8, 2026: