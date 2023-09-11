Burglar caught sleeping as his aides flee after theft in UP

Kanpur, Sep 11 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, three men entered a house in the Krishna Vihar area of Naubasta in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for theft and one of them fell asleep in the house while the other two fled with valuables.According to reports, the owner of the house, along with other family members, had gone to his native place for the last rites of his wife who died recently.

He was informed by his nephew that his house had been burgled and a stranger was lying asleep in the kitchen.

The family came home to find valuables worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh missing.

The man, it turned out during police investigation, had been left behind by his partners-in-crime as he was drunk and had dozed off in the kitchen.

“When my nephew reached home, he found the gate broken, everything inside the house lying scattered. In the kitchen, he found a man fast asleep,” said Indra Kumar Tiwari, owner of the house.

He said that gold and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh were missing.

Indra Kumar’s nephew later handed over the man found in the house to the police.

The man, identified as Deepak Shukla from Dayalpuram, told police that he was a painter and often burgled houses where he had worked. Deepak told police that under the influence of alcohol, he had dozed off to sleep in the kitchen while his accomplices ran away with the loot.

Police arrested another of his aides, identified as Utkarsh and were now looking for their third accomplice, Sunit Tiwari.

