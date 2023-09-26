BSF foils mobile phones' smuggling bid at India-B'desh border

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) have foiled Android mobile phones' smuggling bid from India to Bangladesh and recovered 32 such phones of different brands worth Rs 4,10,000, an official said.

These mobile phone smugglers were trying to infiltrate from India to Bangladesh.

"The security personnel who were on duty saw one smuggler coming towards the border fence, who was in the process of throwing some goods over it. Seeing this, the officer immediately challenged and chased the smuggler. The smuggler fled from the spot seeing the troops coming towards him. Thereafter, during a thorough search of the area, the security personnel seized 32 mobile phones of different brands from the spot," the official added.

The official said that seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department in Malda, West Bengal, for further legal action.

