BSF fires at suspected Pak drone near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, May 29 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers fired several rounds at a suspected Pakistan drone in J&K’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday BSF troopers at Khanetar garrison near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district noticed drone activity.

“BSF troopers fired several rounds at the drone. An alert was sounded immediately around the area and a search operation was launched to detect whether the drone was intended to drop some payload of weapons, drugs etc.," said the officials.

“No such recovery has been made so far as the operation continues in the area,” the officials said.

Drones are used by terrorists backed by Pakistan’s ISI to drop arms and ammunition, drugs and cash to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The J&K Police have already announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone whose information leads to the recovery of such subversive material air-dropped through drones close to the LoC and the International Border in the UT.

