Sathyaraj opposes Salman Khan in the movie Sikander

Actor Sathyaraj, known for his role as "Katappa" in the "Baahubali" series, is now set to play the antagonist to Salman Khan in "Sikander." Following Rashmika Mandanna's casting as the female lead, Sathyaraj joined the project, announced by Salman during Eid this year with director AR Murugadoss, exciting fans for this action-packed movie.

Director Murugadoss told ET Times that the film, beyond its thrilling action, would convey a deep emotional story with a strong social message, and it aims to present Salman Khan in a light never seen by audiences before.

After a delay of 5 years in the making of this film due to various circumstances, Salmam and Murugadoss have commenced the production of this project.

In addition to "Sikander," Salman's upcoming roles include starring in Siddharth Anand's "Tiger Vs. Pathaan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, expected to release later this year.