Breaking stereotypes: Women loco pilots see 5-fold increase in last 10 years

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) In a significant feat, women loco pilots driving trains has grown almost five-fold in the country in the last 10 years, thus driving progress and breaking stereotypes.

According to government figures, at least 1,828 women loco pilots currently work with the Indian Railways (as of 2024) — up from 371 a decade ago.

Most women loco pilots are from Uttar Pradesh (up from 36 to 222 in last 10 years), followed by Telangana (13 to 196) and Tamil Nadu (from 39 to 180), as per the data.

Women have entered domains such as loco pilots, station masters, trackmen, signal maintenance, guards and gangmen.

Currently, there are 1 lakh women employees in the Indian Railways, nearly 8.2 per cent of the total workforce.

The number of women station masters has also grown almost five-fold to reach 1,828 over the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, the government aims to achieve ‘Net Zero’ carbon emissions for Indian Railways, with 100 per cent electrification slated for completion in the 2025-26 financial year.

Till date, Indian Railways has tied up 4,260 MW (installed) of solar and 3,427 MW (installed) of wind energy for its energy requirements.

With this vision, Indian Railways has already tied up 1,500 MW of renewable energy.

In addition to setting up its own solar systems, Indian Railways is also securing solar power through PPA arrangements with developers.

By 2030, Indian Railways' traction power requirement is projected to reach 10,000 MW. So far, it has secured 4,260 MW of installed solar capacity and 3,427 MW of installed wind capacity to meet its energy needs, according to , Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw has urged all states to contribute renewable energy — be it solar, wind, hydro, or nuclear power — to Indian Railways, emphasising a collaborative approach to sustainable energy.

