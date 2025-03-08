Deepika Singh on Women’s Day: Facing discomfort will make you stronger

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On International Women’s Dayl on Saturday, television actress Deepika Singh urged all women to confront their discomforts, emphasising that avoiding them will not make anyone stronger.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared videos of herself working out with weights and doing yoga.

She wrote: “Happy Women’s Day ladies… Remember avoiding discomfort won’t make you stronger. Facing them makes you stronger… The only way to heal is to address the pain and face them rather than avoiding them. Face them and become stronger. Happy Women’s Day.”

International Women's Day is celebrated annually as a focal point in the women's rights movement. International Women's Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

The actress is seen on the show “Mangal Lakshmi”, which is an emotional story that centers around the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. As Mangal navigates through life's experiences, she embarks on a journey to find the perfect groom for her beloved sister, Lakshmi.

The actress had recently shared a dance reel on the reprised version of the song “Accha Ji Mein Haari” originally picturised on late stars Dev Anand and Madhubala. The song is originally sung by Mohd.Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The music is by S.D. Burman and the lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

The track was featured in the 1958 thriller film “Kala Pani” directed by Raj Khosla. It is a remake of the 1955 Bengali film Sabar Uparey starring Uttam Kumar and Chabi Biswas which itself was based on A.J. Cronin's 1953 novel Beyond This Place.

Deepika captioned the video: “Chalo sab chodo, yeh batao, saaree kaisi lagi.”

Talking about the actress, she is recognised for her portrayal of IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She made her Hindi film debut with Titu Ambani and is also known for portraying Mangal Srivastav Saxena in Mangal Lakshmi.

