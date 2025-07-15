Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat, police launch search operation

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange situated in South Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, following which police immediately swung into action.

Police sources said that the BSE received a threatening email on its official website.

The BSE received the email from an ID named "Comrade Pinayari Vijayan", inviting a prompt security response.

"Four RDX IED bombs have been placed in the BSE's Feroze Tower Building, and they will explode at 3 pm," the threat message read.

Within a few minutes of receiving information, the Mumbai Police and bomb squad reached the spot and launched the search.

A case has been filed with the Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

After nothing suspicious was found, police declared that the threatening mail was a hoax.

An investigation is underway to find the sender and the source from which the threatening email was sent.

Notably, on Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats, the police said.

Security checks were made, but nothing suspicious was found. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

On Monday, the Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a bomb threat, after which security forces promptly conducted searches, the police said.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has lodged a complaint in this connection.

The e-mail threatened to blow up Darbar Sahib, the langar (community kitchen) hall of the Golden Temple.

Reacting to the threat email, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in a post on social media platform X, said,

"An email has been received threatening to blow up Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with RDX. This is not just a threat to a religious site – it’s an attack on peace, faith & humanity."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.