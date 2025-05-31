Bomb threat at two Jaipur Hotels: Ministers among evacuated guests

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) Two prominent hotels in Jaipur, namely Holiday Inn and Raffles, received bomb threats on Saturday, prompting immediate evacuation. Notably, three Rajasthan ministers, including Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, were attending a private event at the Holiday Inn when the threat was received.

The Holiday Inn, located at 22 Godown Circle, received a threatening email at 10:30 AM and during the programme, Ministers K.K. Vishnoi (Entrepreneurship) and Gautam Dak (Cooperation) were also present.

Upon being informed by police officials, Minister Bedham addressed the gathering and announced the evacuation. All three ministers safely exited the premises.

Shortly after, at 12:05 PM, the Raffles Hotel on Delhi Road also received a similar threat via email.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and bomb squad teams quickly reached both locations. Guests and staff were safely evacuated, and senior officials were deployed to the scenes.

This incident follows a bomb threat received on Friday at Jaipur Metro Court and Family Court. The email, sent from three different IDs, claimed explosions would occur by 2 PM and was allegedly from a self-proclaimed former Naxalite.

Both court premises were evacuated and searched. The Family Court was scanned for four hours, while Jaipur Metro Court was cleared after an hour but no explosives were found.

Jaipur has seen a series of bomb threats recently. On May 13, 12, and 8, threats were given to Sawai Mansingh Stadium. On May 9, a threat to bomb Jaipur Metro stations and trains were given after the success of 'Operation Sindoor.'

In all cases, thorough investigations were conducted, but no explosives were found. Authorities continue to investigate the source of these repeated threats, treating each incident with utmost seriousness.

