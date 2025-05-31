NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: Expected Release Date and Steps to check!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. Reports suggest that the answer key can be released as early as May 31, 2025. More than 20 lakh candidates are waiting eagerly for it to be released, having sat for the exam on May 4, 2025.

Expected Release Date

Though the NTA is yet to give an official date, past trends indicate that the answer key will most probably be published between May 29 and June 2. In the past, the answer key was usually released about three to four weeks following the exam date.

How to Download the NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key

After the release of the answer key, students can download the same from the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) by following these steps:

Go to the official NEET website

Click on the link with the description "NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key."

Log in with your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

Open and download the provisional answer key, OMR response sheet, and recorded answers

Objection Window and Final Answer Key

Once the provisional answer key is made public, the candidates will have a time-limited window to lodge objections against any inconsistencies. They can present their objections along with documents and a mandated challenge fee. The NTA will then post the final answer key after scrutinizing the challenges. The final answer key will be used to assess the NEET UG 2025 results.

What's Next?

After the release of the final answer key, the result of the NEET UG 2025 and All India Rank (AIR) will be declared by the NTA. This will begin the centralized counseling of MBBS, BDS, and other allied courses through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state bodies.

Keep watching for updates, and log on to the official NEET website frequently to get the latest information regarding the release of the answer key and other important announcements.

