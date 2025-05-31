BPSC Prelims 2025 Registration: Apply Online for 1250 Posts from June 2

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications for a huge recruitment process to hire 1250 government jobs in different departments of Bihar. The BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CPE) 2025 will be conducted, and interested candidates can apply online from June 2 to June 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be qualified for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025, the candidate should have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized institute. The age limit differs according to category:

General category men: 37 years or below

General category women, OBC, and EWS candidates: 40 years or below

SC and ST category candidates: 42 years or below

Application Fee

The application fee for the BPSC 71st CCE 2025 differs according to categories:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: Rs 600 (application fee) + Rs 200 (biometric measurement charge) = Rs 800

SC and ST candidates: Rs 150 (application fee) + Rs 200 (biometric measurement charge) = Rs 350

Female candidates: Rs 150 (application fee) + Rs 200 (biometric measurement charge) = Rs 350

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official website of BPSC (bpsc.bihar.gov.in). The step-by-step process is as follows:

Go to the official website and click the link for "BPSC 71st CCE".

Register with minimum details to get a registration number and password.

Log in using the credentials provided and complete the application form.

Pay the required fee and submit the form.

Save the acknowledgement receipt for future use.

A Great Opportunity for Bihar Graduates

This hiring drive offers a wonderful opportunity for Bihar graduates to land jobs in the government sector across different departments. Aspirants are requested to go through the official notification carefully and ensure they meet the eligibility requirements before applying. With numerous vacancies available, this is a great opportunity for candidates to begin their careers in the Bihar civil service.

