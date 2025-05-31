JEE Advanced 2025 Result: Link Generated, Scores, and Cutoff

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 result is scheduled for June 2, according to the announced schedule. But the result link has already been generated, and the results will be announced anytime, even possibly before the announced date.

Result Details

The JEE Advanced 2025 result will be announced by IIT Kanpur on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result will contain the marks obtained by candidates in every subject and aggregate, along with the cutoff marks and All India Ranks. Candidates will be able to verify their eligibility status, which will determine their eligibility for the JEE Advanced counselling process.

JEE Advanced Counselling 2025

The IIT admission counselling process through JEE Advanced ranks will begin on June 3 by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). JEE Advanced qualified candidates can register and submit their choices on the JoSAA portal up to June 12.

How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2025

Candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2025 - jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link to view the JEE Advanced result.

Enter their JEE Advanced 2025 roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Submit the information to view and download their result.

Qualifying Criteria

To be eligible for the JEE Advanced examination, candidates have to get the minimum percentage of marks in each subject and aggregate, depending on their respective category. The cutoff marks are different every year, and only the candidates satisfying the given criteria will be covered in the rank list for IIT admission.

Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2025 result declaration date: June 2

JEE Advanced counselling 2025 choice filling and registration: June 3-12

Applicants are also informed to visit the official portal frequently for updates and prepare themselves for the counselling session, which will decide their seat assignment in IITs on the basis of their JEE Advanced rank.

