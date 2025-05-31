Gold Rate, May 31: Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Rates

Gold rates have settled down in India's major cities following fluctuations in recent days. The current rates of 24-karat and 22-karat gold in India's major cities as of May 31 are as below:

Gold Rates in Major Cities

Hyderabad and Telugu states:

- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310

- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200

Delhi:

- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,460

- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,350

Chennai:

- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310

- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200

Mumbai:

- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310

- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200

Bengaluru:

- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310

- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200

Factors Affecting Gold Prices

Gold prices are determined by many different factors, such as inflation, international prices, central bank gold holdings, interest rates, and jewelry market trends. The prices can differ slightly based on the location, because of varying transport costs, local taxes, and making charges.

Silver Prices Unchanged

Silver prices have also been consistent throughout the nation, and prices varied from ₹1,10,900 per kg in Mumbai, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, to ₹99,900 per kg in Delhi.

Conclusion

The stability of gold prices is good news for investors and consumers alike. That said, it is important to monitor market trends and drivers of gold prices in order to make the right decisions. As usual, comparing prices and ensuring hallmarking and certification should be done before making a purchase.

