Gold Rate, May 31: Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Rates
Gold rates have settled down in India's major cities following fluctuations in recent days. The current rates of 24-karat and 22-karat gold in India's major cities as of May 31 are as below:
Gold Rates in Major Cities
Hyderabad and Telugu states:
- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310
- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200
Delhi:
- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,460
- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,350
Chennai:
- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310
- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200
Mumbai:
- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310
- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200
Bengaluru:
- 24-karat gold (10 grams): ₹97,310
- 22-karat gold (10 grams): ₹89,200
Factors Affecting Gold Prices
Gold prices are determined by many different factors, such as inflation, international prices, central bank gold holdings, interest rates, and jewelry market trends. The prices can differ slightly based on the location, because of varying transport costs, local taxes, and making charges.
Silver Prices Unchanged
Silver prices have also been consistent throughout the nation, and prices varied from ₹1,10,900 per kg in Mumbai, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, to ₹99,900 per kg in Delhi.
Conclusion
The stability of gold prices is good news for investors and consumers alike. That said, it is important to monitor market trends and drivers of gold prices in order to make the right decisions. As usual, comparing prices and ensuring hallmarking and certification should be done before making a purchase.
Also read: TG LAWCET 2025 Hall Ticket download today, May 31 at lawcet.tgche.ac.in