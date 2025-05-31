Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam OTT Release on Sun NXT on June 6

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film "Lal Salaam" (2024) was released in theatres with high expectations, especially in South India. However, the movie did not perform well at the box office and turned out to be a major flop. Still, fans of Rajinikanth have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

Now, the wait is over. Sun NXT has officially announced that “Lal Salaam” will be released on June 6, as a special Bakrid gift. The film will be available to stream in both Tamil and Telugu languages. A new poster has also been shared with the message that the “wait is over.”

"Lal Salaam" is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth’s daughter. The lead roles are played by Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant, while Rajinikanth appears in a special guest role. The film was produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, with a high budget of around ₹90 crore. But it earned only ₹52 crore, making it a big box office failure.

Interestingly, the OTT rights were first sold to Netflix, but the deal was later canceled because Netflix refused to include certain scenes requested by the makers. This led to a delay in the OTT release.

The story of "Lal Salaam" is set in the 1990s, revolving around Shamshi (Vikrant) and Guru (Vishnu Vishal), two close friends. A cricket match between Hindu and Muslim teams leads to communal violence, and Shamshi loses his hand in a shocking attack by Guru. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai, a Mumbai businessman and Shamshi’s father, who returns to his village to handle the situation.

To know how the story unfolds, watch "Lal Salaam" on Sun NXT from June 6.