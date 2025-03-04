Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said, on Tuesday, that body shaming, derogatory comments and delusional statements are a hallmark of Congress.

The former Telangana Minister reacted strongly to the comments made by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed about Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma.

“I don’t see a reason why many are getting riled up over Congress spokesperson’s comments on Rohit Sharma?! Body shaming, derogatory comments and delusional statements are a hallmark of Congress,” Rama Rao posted on X.

He also apologised to Rohit Sharma. “I apologize as a fellow Indian for the vileness you had to endure You are an absolute rockstar & no silly politician’s opinion can tarnish your reputation,” posted Rama Rao.

“To think Rohit Sharma needs fitness advice or sermons on achievements from a Congress spokesperson, is of course the cruel joke that gets passed off as politics!,” added KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

“Also! Do you know that a female Telangana Minister is appearing in court for her cheapest and most derogatory comments on film stars and families? Yes! This is their level of gutter politics!,” wrote KTR.

He was referring to Endowment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha’s comments blaming him for the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In October last year, KTR filed a defamation suit against the Minister.

Popular actor Nagarjuna, who is the father of Naga Chaitanya, also filed a defamation case against her. Nagarjuna stated that Konda Surekha’s remarks tarnished his family’s reputation, which has been built over decades through their work in the film industry and social service initiatives.

Konda Surekha’s comments made on October 2 evoked a strong reaction from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family members, film personalities, and political leaders.

After Samantha issued a statement clarifying that her divorce was with mutual consent and amicable and urged the Minister not to trivialize her journey and to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy, Konda Surekha withdrew her comments. The Minister said her comments were not meant to hurt her sentiments but to question a leader's belittling of women. She, however, said she was standing by her comments about KTR.

