BJP will perform best in all poll bound states: Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 9 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that BJP will perform best in all five poll bound states as people have witnessed development in the last ten years.

Sawant was reacting after the Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“So far I have visited Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh (for election meetings). We have received good support from people in Madhya Pradesh for ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’. We will win this state again. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh too enthusiasm is seen in our Karyakartas. We will win both these states,” Sawant said, adding in Mizoram and Telangana BJP will perform very well.

“The way development has taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people feel that a double engine government should get elected,” Sawant said.

