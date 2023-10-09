10 Andhra Students Who Attended UN Meet Call On CM YS Jagan 

Amaravati: Government school students, who have recently toured the US, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

The officials introduced the Chief Minister to the students and their parents. He enquired about their experiences in the US where they visited the World Bank, Columbia University and IMF and interacted with the officials besides participating in the International Youth Conference.

Officials told the Chief Minister that ten students were selected for the US trip after conducting a competitive examination and testing their English vocabulary for 126 students who fared well in Class X under Jagananna Aanimuthyalu.

The students told him that Nadu-Nedu has given a face-lift to their schools and when they spoke about the Swechha programme in their interactions in the US, several officials and students showed interest.

Observing that education only can give better lives, he told them they can find better placements in the job market only when they can compete with others globally and hoped they have learnt some good lessons on how to stand on their own and lead better lives in future. He said the experience of a US trip would leave an indelible impression in their minds and help them reach global platforms besides strengthening their resolve to pursue higher education in foreign universities.

“Universities and institutions like Columbia, Warton and LSE offer 21 globally acclaimed courses and if you get seats in such courses in highly ranked 350 universities and colleges, the Government will support you by extending financial help up to Rs. 1.20 crore through Videshi Vidya Deevena.

You can also fulfil the dream of becoming CEOs of good companies after completing education," he told them, adding they can also help other students.

The experiences would guide the students in assessing how the world is advanced and how backward we are and help them in competing with others.

He told them to identify their areas of interest, find out the best colleges teaching such subjects in the world and prepare well for getting seats in them so that you can get expertise in the chosen subjects.

The students should also learn about the examinations like GRE, G-Mat and TOEFL and prepare to face such examinations from the very beginning. “You must develop a vision after completing your IIIT,” he told them inspiringly.

He said that students would enhance the status of the State also besides leading better lives and guiding others if they fulfil the dream of getting seats in their chosen courses in the well-ranked Universities.

He said that the Government has signed an MoU with ed-X for introducing 1800 new courses which are not available in our syllabus and asked the students to work hard and attain good positions in life and provide inspiration to others. It would help get certificates from institutions like MIT and Harvard University.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the Government school and college students face the GRE and G-MAT examinations also free of cost and handhold them in this regard by providing required study material and necessary coaching. A special officer should be appointed to guide them at every step, he told the officials.