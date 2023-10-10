BJP tries to make it easy by fielding strong MPs against Congress in Raj Assembly polls

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) The first list of the BJP for the Rajasthan Assembly polls has put an end to all speculation.

As expected, seven MPs have been fielded on different seats to counter reports that the BJP is facing a tough fight against the Congress in these elections due to the strong social welfare policies announced by the Congress.

Sources said that the BJP’s surveys mentioned that there was a tough fight even though the party had a upper hand in the state.

So, the party has not taken any risk and is aiming at getting a good number of Assembly seats this time.

The BJP has tried to put the Congress on the back foot by fielding big names in the form of seven MPs.

It has also become clear from this list that there will be other MPs in the forthcoming lists.

Now, there are questions being raised if there will be a challenge for the MPs on these seats.

However, sources said that three out of seven MPs have never contested Assembly elections. In such a situation, the performance of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jhotwara, and Devji Patel from Sanchore will be tested in the desert state.

Baba Balaknath from Tijara enjoys a strong fan following and is a strong CM face too.

Further, the party has fielded Bhagirath Chaudhary (MLA from Kishangarh seat of Ajmer in 2003 and 2013) and Narendra Khichar (MLA from Mandawa seat in 2018) due to lack of strong candidates on those seats.

MP Diya Kumari has been given the easy seat of Vidhyanagar. MP Kirodi Lal Meena, too, has a strong leadership and hence can emerge a winner.

As questions are being raised regarding the CM’s face in the first list, veteran leaders of the party said, “Just as the BJP created a discussion in Madhya Pradesh by giving tickets to many senior MPs, similarly, it has given birth to a new discussion by giving tickets to Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, who conducted the stage at PM Narendra Modi's meeting in Jaipur, from Vidyadhar Nagar (Jaipur).”

“Baba Balaknath is also said to be from the Modi group. These two faces are said to be strong contenders for the post of CM,” said sources.

Further, the BJP has also given consideration to the Gurjar community which has been considered the vote bank of the party.

Earlier, Vasundhara Raje had also been getting a lot of help from this vote bank. Due to the entry of Sachin Pilot in the 2018 elections, this vote bank swung in favour of the Congress and the BJP suffered huge losses.

The BJP has sprung a surprise in this list by giving a ticket to Vijay Baisla, son of Colonel Kirori Singh Baisla, who led the Gurjar reservation movement. This is expected to garner sympathy from the Gurjar community.

