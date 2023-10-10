Telangana Congress leader booked for distributing pressure cookers

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) A Congress ticket aspirant for Telangana assembly elections has been booked by the police for violation of model code of conduct by distributing pressure cookers among voters.

Kandi Srinivasa Reddy became the first leader to be booked since the model code of conduct came into effect on Monday following the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

Srinivas Reddy, who is aspiring for Congress from Adilabad Assembly constituency, has been booked under sections 171 E and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for bribery and cheating.

The police took the action on the direction of the Election Commission of India after someone lodged a complaint.

Srinivas Reddy, a NRI, was reportedly gifting a pressure cooker to each of the estimated 45,000 voter families in the constituency as part of his ‘social work’ programme of KSR Foundation.

The distribution of cookers with his pictures on the boxes has been going on for more than a month.

Srinivas Reddy stated that the distribution of cookers is part of his social work and it has nothing to do with elections. He alleged that the case was booked even before the model code of conduct came into force.

The Congress leader blamed former minister and sitting BRS MLA Jogu Ramanna for the case registered against him. He said, unable to see his popularity in the constituency because of his social work, Jogu Ramanna conspired to frame him.

On the other hand BRS leaders alleged that Srinivas Reddy spent about Rs.5 crore to distribute pressure cookers among women, sports kits among youth and insurance policies among other voters.

Last month, about 36,000 pressure cookers were found in a warehouse in Adilabad town. Police had launched an investigation following a complaint that the goods were stored without valid documents. Srinivas Reddy had claimed that pressure cookers were purchased after paying all taxes.

Srinivas Reddy’s rivals have alleged that he was trying to bring Tamil Nadu culture in the constituency.

Congress party candidate in Bellary constituency of Karnataka had also allegedly distributed pressure cookers in the constituency ahead of the assembly elections held in May.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that elections for 119-member Telangana assembly will be held on November 30.

The poll panel has given strict orders to the enforcement agencies to deal firmly with distribution of freebies to induce voters.

