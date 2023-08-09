BJP tears into Opposition bloc 'INDIA', calls it 'arrogant'

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and termed it as "arrogant".

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of (Mahatma) Gandhi Ji, this movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice, Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India and Appeasement Quit India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet, in a veiled attack on the Opposition's alliance 'INDIA' as he recalled on this day Gandhi launched the 'Quit India' moved in 1942.

Echoing similar sentiment, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while slamming the Opposition said, "Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible. Corruption and appeasement are other curses to the country. 'INDIA' alliance is called 'arrogant' and they fully deserve it."

When all the "family parties" come together, then "arrogance" alliance forms, he asserted.

"Family rule, corruption and appeasement must Quit India.Corruption exists where there is dynasty and appeasement exists where there is corruption," Prasad said.

In an apparent attack at the Gandhi family referring to previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, the MP said,"There was a 'family rule' at that time. Coal scam, Commonwealth scam, Submarine scam and Helicopter scam, all know that one or the other member of the family is involved."

Last week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Prime Minister after his jibe at Opposition's 'INDIA' and accused him of doing "divisive" politics.

