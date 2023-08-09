Kejriwal thanks Rahul, Kharge for support against Delhi Services Bill

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge for their support against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which has been passed by the Rajya Sabha.

"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades," Kejriwal said in his letter.

Kejriwal further said that he looked forward to their continued support on other matters as well.

"We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution."

Kejriwal had earlier met the Congress leaders in Bihar and during the opposition party meeting in June and sought their support against the Bill.

Initially, the Congress remained silent on their stance, but later openly supported Kejriwal.

However, the bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tueday despite a strong fight by the opposition parties in the Upper House.

