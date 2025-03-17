BJP, Shiv Sena slam Cong leader for comparing Maha CM Fadnavis to Aurangzeb

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The ongoing controversy surrounding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has ignited fresh tensions in Maharashtra, after state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal made a controversial remark, comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the infamous ruler.

Sapkal described Fadnavis as being as 'cruel' as Aurangzeb, sparking strong reactions from the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Sapkal's comments came as part of his criticism of Fadnavis, stating, "Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. He imprisoned his own father and often used religion to further his rule."

His remarks immediately drew backlash, with political leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena accusing the Congress of insulting Maharashtra's identity.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande sharply criticised the Congress, drawing parallels to a statement made earlier by her colleague Sanjay Raut.

Speaking to IANS, Manisha Kayande said, "If leaders like Sanjay Raut had been around during Aurangzeb's time, their tongues would have been pulled out for making such remarks."

BJP leader Ram Kadam fired back, defending Fadnavis, describing him as a leader of unparalleled integrity.

"Devendra ji’s character is transparent and flawless. Congress leaders need to look in the mirror to see where they stand," Kadam said.

Pramod Krishnam, former Congress leader, expressed strong disapproval of Sapkal’s statement, calling Fadnavis a patriotic leader, deeply devoted to figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, and Lord Ram.

"To make such baseless comments about a leader like Fadnavis is ridiculous. The Congress has ruined itself with such statements," he added, calling for an apology from the Congress leader.

The controversy comes amid growing tensions surrounding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, further fueling the debate on historical legacies. The grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has experienced a noticeable decline in visitor footfall.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also acknowledged that a majority of people believe the tomb of Aurangzeb should be removed. However, he emphasised that any action must adhere to legal protocols, noting that the site is granted protected status under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.