BJP offering Rs 100 crores to Cong MLAs to topple K’taka govt: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi, Aug 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the BJP is offering Rs 100 crore to Congress MLAs to topple the state government.

“MLA Ravikumar Gowda informed me that the BJP is offering Rs 100 crore to our MLAs. The BJP came to power in Karnataka only through ‘Operation Lotus’. They have never come to power with the blessings of the people. In 2008 and 2019, they came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ and backdoor entry,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the BJP is still making the same efforts this time to "take over" the Karnataka government.

“Remember, Congress has 136 MLAs. It’s not easy to topple our government. Around 60 MLAs would have to resign so that the BJP can come to power. I am confident that none of our MLAs will be lured by money,” the Chief Minister said.

On the 16th Finance Commission, he said, that they met Chairman Arvind Panagariya, discussed and also submitted a memorandum.

“We have presented our demands. We staged a protest in New Delhi over the injustice done to the state by the 15th Finance Commission. The Rs 11,495 crore special grant recommended by the commission was not given. This has resulted in a 1.66 per cent loss to the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that in total, there is an Rs 80,000 crore loss over five years due to the 15th Finance Commission, adding, that we trust that the commission will correct the mistakes of the 15th Finance Commission.

On the luxury treatment of actor Darshan in jail, he said that nine staffers have been suspended while Darshan has been shifted to Ballari jail.

“A notice has also been issued to the DGP,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that the government is ready to commence work on the Mahadayi project.

“If Union Minister Pralhad Joshi gets us environmental clearance, we will immediately begin the work,” the Chief Minister said.

