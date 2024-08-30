Kerala unveils plan to back filmmakers from less privileged background: Minister Saji Cherian

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (IANS) The Kerala government will unveil novel projects to support filmmakers and artists from less privileged backgrounds including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) communities as part of its film policy, said their Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian on Friday.

The Minister said this here at the state-owned Sree Theatre to mark the release of ‘Churul’, a film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the project to empower filmmakers from the SC/ST communities.

“The SC/ST communities have made commendable advances in many domains including education. Their presence, however, needs to be strengthened in sectors like cinema. This requires proactive support, which the government will provide by formulating novel schemes through policy initiatives,” said Cherian.

“KSFDC has already set a unique model by launching projects to support upcoming women directors and those from SC/ST communities. The scope of these pioneering projects will be expanded to give opportunities to more directors and artists,” added Cherian.

The ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has launched projects for the growth of Malayalam cinema. It includes the renovated state-owned Chithranjali studio in the state capital, which will be made a major filmmaking centre. The renovation of the cinemas of KSFDC in different parts of the state is in progress.

KSFDC Chairman, an eminent film-maker Shaji N. Karun said that the release of Arun J. Mohan-directed 'Churul' marked a historic moment.

“This is the fifth film produced by KSFDC to be released, following the four previous movies made under the state government’s pioneering ‘Films Directed by Women' project,” said Karun.

'Churul' unfolds the gripping story of an investigation that follows the murder of a retired police officer, laying bare casteism that remains latent in society as the scenes roll on.

The film is being released in 47 theatres simultaneously. It features Pramod Veliyanad, Rahul Rajagopal, Da Vinci, Akhila Nath, Gopan Mangad, Rajesh Sharma and Kalabhavan Jinto in prominent roles.

