BJP, JD(U) welcome Malegaon blast verdict; Cong, RJD raise questions on prosecution’s role

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six people were killed, including former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit. While the ruling drew praise from the BJP and JD(U), Opposition parties such as the Congress and RJD on Thursday raised concerns over the government’s handling of the prosecution.

Welcoming the verdict, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “After 17 years of waiting, the judiciary has delivered its verdict in the Malegaon blast case. This decision is a resounding slap on the face of the Congress regime. Be it Satyug, Treta, Dwapar or today, we have seen that the truth cannot be defeated.

"Congress governments have repeatedly attempted to associate the Sanatan Hindu faith with terrorism. Why was there pressure on those who supported the truth? Why were RSS and other Hindu organisations deliberately targeted? Today’s verdict exposes that conspiracy and marks a victory of truth over political malice.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya echoed the sentiment, saying, “I thank the judiciary for this judgment. I also demand that P. Chidambaram, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Hindu community. For years, Hindus were sidelined to appease the Muslim vote bank. This verdict reaffirms that Hinduism stands for nationalism. There is no such thing as ‘Bhagwa Atankwad’ (saffron terrorism).”

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said, “This verdict brings significant relief to all the accused, including Pragya Thakur and Purohit. The case had been pending for years. Now that the judgment has been delivered, all parties must respect the court's decision.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief, O.P. Rajbhar, also welcomed the ruling, saying, “The court’s decision should be respected. I welcome it wholeheartedly.”

On the other hand, Opposition leaders criticised the prosecution’s handling of the case.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai said, “The court gives its decision based on merit and evidence. But it is clear the government did not present its case properly. The prosecution failed to build a strong argument. This failure is why the court ruled the way it did. It reflects poorly on the government’s intent and preparation.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath avoided any reaction, stating, “It is the court’s judgment. I have no comment to offer.”

RJD leader Israil Mansuri questioned the implications of the acquittal: “If all accused have been acquitted, then who was responsible for the blast? It’s been 17 years. If the real perpetrators have not been identified, that is a serious concern for national security.”

The special NIA court dropped all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC), citing lack of credible evidence. The accused were acquitted of all charges due to insufficient material to support the allegations.

The 2008 Malegaon blast took place on September 29, when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded near Bhikku Chowk mosque in Malegaon city, Nashik district, Maharashtra.

The explosion, which occurred during the holy month of Ramzan and days before the Hindu festival of Navratri, claimed six lives and injured over 100 people in the communally-sensitive town.

The blast was followed by nearly 17 years of investigations and legal proceedings.

On Thursday, the verdict was pronounced in a packed courtroom with all seven accused present, as directed by the court earlier. The court also ordered compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to every injured victim.

