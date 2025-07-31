TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 to be Declared Today, July 31; Direct link and Step-by-step guide!
Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce TN SSLC and HSE +1 supplementary exam results on July 31, 2025. Students who took the Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary exams can get their results on the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and (link unavailable)
When and Where to Check Results
Date of result announcement: July 31, 2025
Time of result announcement: 2:30 pm
Official websites: dge.tn.gov.in, apply1.tndge.org
How to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025
To check your result, just follow these easy steps:
- Step 1: Go to dge.tn.gov.in or apply1.tndge.org
- Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page
- Step 3: Choose TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025
- Step 4: Provide Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Step 5: Submit and see your result
- Step 6: Download and save a copy for reference purposes
Details Needed to Check Results
To view your result, you will require:
- Roll Number: Your personal exam roll number
- Date of Birth: Your date of birth in the given format
About the Supplementary Exam
The TN SSLC supplementary exam was held between July 4 and July 10, 2025. The timing of the exam was from 10 am to 1:15 pm on every day. Candidates can now wait with bated breath for their results, which are available online
