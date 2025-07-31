TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 to be Declared Today, July 31; Direct link and Step-by-step guide!

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce TN SSLC and HSE +1 supplementary exam results on July 31, 2025. Students who took the Class 10 and Class 11 supplementary exams can get their results on the official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and (link unavailable)

When and Where to Check Results

Date of result announcement: July 31, 2025

Time of result announcement: 2:30 pm

Official websites: dge.tn.gov.in, apply1.tndge.org

How to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025

To check your result, just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to dge.tn.gov.in or apply1.tndge.org

or Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page

Step 3: Choose TN SSLC, HSE +1 Supply Result 2025

Step 4: Provide Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Submit and see your result

Step 6: Download and save a copy for reference purposes

Details Needed to Check Results

To view your result, you will require:

Roll Number: Your personal exam roll number

Date of Birth: Your date of birth in the given format

About the Supplementary Exam

The TN SSLC supplementary exam was held between July 4 and July 10, 2025. The timing of the exam was from 10 am to 1:15 pm on every day. Candidates can now wait with bated breath for their results, which are available online

