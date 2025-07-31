WBJEE Result 2025 Delayed: When to Expect West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Results?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 result is yet to be declared, about two and a half months since the exam was held on April 27. The reason for the delay is due to an ongoing legal process in connection with the state's OBC reservation policy that has left thousands of students and private engineering colleges in limbo.

Legal Standoff Prevents Result Declaration

The board was ready to announce the results on June 5, says WBJEE Board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee. But the legal problem in OBC categorization has made it difficult to complete the results. The West Bengal State Higher Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2013, requires separate merit lists for SC, ST, and OBC candidates to be prepared, but the present controversy has made this exercise legally untenable.

Students Suffer Uncertainty and Frustration

The delay of such a long duration has created immense anxiety among students, who are waiting anxiously to see the results so that they can decide their future in the academic world. It is being worried about the effect of the delay on admission chances and future plans by many of the students. "The uncertainty is denting my confidence, and I'm now seeking alternative routes," said Manojit Sen, a WBJEE aspirant trying to get into Jadavpur University.

Engineering Colleges Fear Fallout

The postponement has also impacted private engineering colleges, which are worried about the admissions process and the academic schedule. The Association of Professional Academic Institutions, West Bengal (APAI-WB), has complained of the ripple effect on admissions, attendance, and academic timelines. "We hope the legal complications will be resolved soon, or students and institutes will suffer," APAI president Tarnjit Singh said.

Government Maintains Caution

Though Education Minister Bratya Basu had previously accepted the state's preparedness to announce the results, he stressed legal clarity before taking it forward. The government is silent about the declaration of the result, and the WBJEE Board is still waiting for orders it is duty-bound to comply with.

Uncertain Future for Students and Institutions

With July drawing to a close and no result or new schedule in the offering, Bengal's engineering admission schedule is stuck in limbo. The students and institutions are left looking at a blank calendar, with no replies, no results, and no respite in the making. The legal battle on has left a feeling of uncertainty in the air, and it is yet to be seen when the results are going to be announced and the academic session will start.

