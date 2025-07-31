NEET PG 2025 Admit Card out: Step-by-Step Guide and Important Instructions

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has formally released the NEET PG 2025 admit card on July 31, 2025. The candidates who have enrolled for the examination are eligible to download the hall tickets from the official portal, natboard.edu.in. This is an important step for the forthcoming examination, and candidates are requested to go through the instructions carefully.

Exam Date: NEET PG 2025 examination will be conducted on August 3, 2025.

Exam Timing: The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Admit Card Download: The admit card can be downloaded from natboard.edu.in from July 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM onwards.

How to Download the Admit Card:

Visit the Official Website: Proceed to natboard.edu.in and click on the "Admit Card for NEET PG 2025" link.

Log in to Your Account: Log in using your registered User ID and Password.

Download Your Admit Card: On logging in, download and print your admit card.

Check the Details: Check that all the details on your admit card are proper, including your name, roll number, and examination center.

Important Documents to Bring:

Admit Card: A hard copy of your hall ticket is a must for entry into the exam hall.

Valid Photo ID: Bring an original ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport.

Passport-size Photograph: A recent passport-size photo for verification.

Exam Day Instructions:

Report to Exam Center Early : Make arrangements to report to the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam to prevent any last-minute rush.

: Make arrangements to report to the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start of the exam to prevent any last-minute rush. Bring Required Documents : Please carry your admit card, ID proof, and photograph with you.

: Please carry your admit card, ID proof, and photograph with you. Obey the Rules: No bags, books, or electronic devices are permitted in the exam hall. Obey the rules given by the exam authorities to stay safe.

Troubleshooting:

In case you are having any problem downloading your admit card, you may call the NBEMS helpline number +91-7996165333, which will be available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. You can also mail your queries to the NBEMS communication web portal.

Last-Minute Tips:

Save a Copy: Be sure to save a copy of your admit card for future use.

Follow Instructions: Read and comply meticulously with all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and by the exam conducting authorities.

Stay Calm: Remain calm and composed on the day of the examination. With proper preparation and following the instructions, you can do well in the NEET PG 2025 exam

