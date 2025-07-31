Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases August 2025: 3BHK, Maaman, Garudan, and Many More!

The weekend is almost here, and if you are wondering which Tamil movies to binge-watch in the entire month of August, don't worry, we have got you covered. Several exciting Tamil releases are available for streaming on multiple platforms in the month of August. Since August 1st is a Friday, many platforms are releasing diverse content for their audiences to have a gala time binge-watching. Let's take a look at some of the OTT releases that will be out in August.

3BHK

Siddharth's rooted family drama, starring Sarath Kumar, Devayani, and others, is a simple and relatable middle-class tale that connected big time with the Tamil audiences. The film not only received critical acclaim but also made decent money during its theatrical run. 3BHK will be releasing on two streaming platforms on August 1st; one is SimplySouth, and the other one is Prime Video.

Garudan

Soori has been consistently releasing films, his most recent being RS Durai Senthilkumar's Garudan. The film centers on two childhood friends who find their lives drastically altered when a third individual intervenes, causing a rift between them. In this rural action drama, Soori was joined by Unni Mukundhan, and the film is all set to stream from 1st August on Sun NXT.

Maaman

If there is one Soori film that audiences have been waiting for ever since its announcement, it's Maaman. Z5 acquired the movie's digital rights, and Soori's film will be released on TV and the Z5 app at the same time.

Finally, the date has come for Maaman, and fans can expect the movie to start streaming from August 8th.

Mayakoothu is a hyperlink drama that's expected to make its streaming debut on August 8th. The film's OTT partner is yet to be confirmed. Alongside Mayakoothu, there are other films like Akkenam and Good Bady, which will also be made available digitally for Tamil cinema lovers to stream in the month of August.