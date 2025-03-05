BJP, Cong slam Kejriwal with ‘maharaja, emperor’ jibes over Vipassana trip to Punjab

Hoshiarpur, March 5 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's Vipassana retreat in Punjab has triggered sharp criticism from both the BJP and Congress, as they accused him of hypocrisy and arrogance over the 'lavish' VIP security parade for his ten-day Vipassana in Punjab.

Kejriwal arrived in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday for a Vipassana retreat, a meditation practice focused on self-transformation through self-observation.

However, the presence of a massive security convoy and luxury vehicles accompanying him has led to political uproar, with opponents questioning how a leader who claims to represent the "common man" can travel with such grandeur.

Delhi BJP leader and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to X to slam Kejriwal, stating, "What is the use of such Vipassana where instead of simplicity and introspection, there is ego and show-off in a convoy of 50 vehicles? This fake simplicity of Arvind Kejriwal is another drama. How can a person who is drowned in corruption and arrogance understand the real meaning of Vipassana?"

In a video message, Sirsa further blasted Kejriwal, saying, "The scene was worth watching. There was a large convoy of more than fifty vehicles, including Land Cruisers worth Rs 2 crore each. Over a hundred police and commandos accompanied him. An ambulance and even fire brigade vehicles were part of the convoy. And he went there to seek peace?"

He questioned the massive state expenditure, adding, "Lakhs are being spent from Punjab's treasury. The entire Hoshiarpur is being woken up, and over 100 commandos are deployed for his security. What kind of peace is this?"

Sirsa also mocked Kejriwal's past image, recalling how he once projected himself as a "common man" by travelling in a WagonR. "Now, even for Vipassana, he needs over 100 commandos and 50 cars. Without this, he cannot meditate?" he added.

The Congress also took potshots at the AAP chief over engaging in 'self-indulgence' post Delhi debacle.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told IANS, "Maybe he couldn't handle the defeat. He went for Vipassana, in search of peace, and for his health. I don't want to say much about this. I just want to say that winning and losing is part of politics. If you travel with a convoy of 100 cars, then undoubtedly, the criticism raised by Congress is justified."

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was even more scathing, accusing Kejriwal of being addicted to power and luxury.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, "Kejriwal loves the power so much. I would say that he is indulging in luxury. He is not able to come out of it."

Further citing the example of Congress President, he stated, "Mallikarjun Kharge is also a national president of a party, but he does not travel with such an extensive convoy. Kejriwal still lives under the illusion that he is some kind of king or emperor. Even after losing in Delhi, he has not yet woken up and continues to live in delusion."

