Varun Dhawan reveals he is ‘training with injuries’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared that he is training with injuries currently.

Varun took to Instagram and shared two pictures of himself. In the first image, the star flaunted his washboard abs with an unbuttoned shirt. In the second image, he showcased his beefed-up muscles while enjoying a watermelon as he got clicked.

“Training season. Training with injuries,” he wrote as the caption.

Varun did not share much about his injuries or how he sustained them in the post.

On March 4, he flaunted his “pack up” mood early in the morning from the sets of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

He posted a video on his Instagram stories where he was seen heading home in his car. The actor was sitting in the backseat, covering his eyes with his hands before removing them. He then smiles gently and starts nodding his head.

For the caption he wrote: “Pack up #ssktk” along with the time stamp, which showed he returned home at “6.26 AM.”

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

On February 28, Varun, who was last seen in the film “Baby John”, wished filmmaker Shashank Khaitan on his birthday and said that from their first film, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar”, the director has only helped him grow under his direction.

Shashank Khaitan is also helming “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, which also stars Alia Bhatt and late actor Sidharth Shukla, is the first installment of the Dulhania franchise. A quasi-sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017 and featured Varun and Alia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.