Panchkula’s boy Ayushmann Khurrana grooves to this Haryanvi song

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to tease fans about his latest Haryanvi song.

On Wednesday, the 'Bala' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him grooving to his latest Haryanvi track in the swimming pool. Alongside the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “This time Panchkula's son has recorded some Haryanvi songs. Stay tuned.”

In the video, the actor could be seen showing off his cool moves as he dances to the track. Apart from his acting talent, Khurrana has also showcased his love for music by lending his voice to several hit songs. Some of his notable tracks include, “Paani Da Rang” from “Vicky Donor,” “Saadi Galli Aaja” from “Nautanki Saala,” “Mitti Di Khushboo,” music video “Yahin Hoon Main”, “Nazm Nazm” from “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ actor, who is an active social media user, recently spoke about the increasing concerns regarding the security risks actors face due to their constant visibility in the public eye and the extensive use of social media.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ayushmann highlighted the darker side of fame, acknowledging that while social media offers a powerful platform for communication, it also exposes individuals to significant security threats.

He shared, “Being in the public eye means that personal space and privacy are constantly at risk. Social media is a powerful tool, but it also has its downsides. Overexposure can sometimes lead to security threats, whether it’s unwanted attention or the risk of personal information being misused. It’s important to strike a balance between staying connected with fans and ensuring personal safety.”

The actor also discussed the significance of ensuring the safety of his family, both at home and in public. Ayushmann revealed the measures he takes to minimize potential risks.

“For me, security starts at home. I ensure that our home is well protected with the right safety measures—reliable security systems from Godrej. In public places, basic awareness of safety protocols and being mindful of the surroundings to know the risks and threats, goes a long way,” the Anek actor added.

On the professional front, the actor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film “Thama,” which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.