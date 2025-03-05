Singer Kalpana: Spat with Daughter Real Reason Behind Suicide Attempt?

Renowned South Indian Singer Kalpana Raghavendra has shocked the music industry by attempting suicide at her home in Nizampet, Hyderabad. The singer reportedly consumed sleeping pills and was found lying on her bed, unconscious. Speculations were rife over the reason behind Kalpana's decision to end her life.

The police have taken her husband Prasad into custody. It's being reported that he has not been in Hyderabad over the past two days. Now, in a statement given to the police, singer Kalpana has revealed that an argument with her daughter in Kerala was the reason behind her overdosing on sleeping pills, Zolfresh.

Kalpana has taken sleeping pills like she usually does but overdosed on them after her dispute with her daughter. In the statement, the singer admitted that she requested her daughter to come to Hyderabad from Kerala to study but she refused to do so. An argument emerged because of this and this led to her attempting to end her life.

Coming to Kalpana's health condition, the doctors revealed that her situation is now stable. Initially, there were reports of the singer being put on ventilator support but the hospital authorities now confirmed that there is an infection in her lungs and they are treating for the same. Besides this, the singer is expected to make a recovery soon.