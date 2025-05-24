Birendra Lakra joins Indian junior men’s hockey team as assistant coach

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday announced that former Indian men’s team stalwart Birendra Lakra has joined the Indian junior men’s team as assistant coach. The 35-year-old veteran defender will work closely with legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who currently serves as the coach of the team.

Lakra’s transition from a player to a mentor is expected to strengthen the Indian junior men’s team’s defensive structure and overall game temperament, key elements as they gear up for a highly competitive FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 at home, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

A seasoned international, Lakra made his debut for India in 2010 and went on to become one of the country’s most consistent and reliable defenders. He represented India in two Olympic Games – London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, where India won a historic bronze medal. Over an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Lakra played a key role in India’s campaigns at the World Cup, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other major tournaments.

His impressive career highlights include a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze in 2018, silver at the 2013 Asia Cup, silver at the 2014 CWG, and silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy. He was also part of the Indian squad that won bronze medals in the World League Finals in 2015 (Raipur and Bhubaneswar) and achieved podium finishes at the Asian Champions Trophy (gold in 2016, silver in 2012).

Most recently, Odisha-born Lakra showcased his fitness and zeal playing for Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League 2024-25, further underlining his enduring commitment to Indian hockey.

Speaking about his new role, Birendra Lakra said, “It is a great honour to be part of the Indian Junior Men’s setup at such an important time. I know what it takes to wear the India jersey, and now I look forward to helping the next generation of players prepare for the big stage. Working alongside someone like Sreejesh, who has been a teammate and an inspiration, is an exciting challenge. We are committed to building a fearless and well-prepared team for the tournaments ahead, especially the all-important Junior World Cup, which will take place later this year.”

PR Sreejesh, coach of the Indian junior men’s team, expressed his enthusiasm about the addition and stated, “Having Birendra join us is a massive boost. He brings a wealth of experience, tactical intelligence, and calm leadership that will be invaluable to these young players. We have shared many battles on the field, and I’m confident we will bring the same synergy and commitment to this new chapter as coaches. Together, we want to nurture a squad that can make the country proud.”

