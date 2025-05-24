"BRS a Democratic Party": KTR Downplays Kavitha’s Letter, But Signs of Rift Remain

BRS is a democratic party, and all its members have the freedom to express their concerns to the party supremo — that was all BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) had to say when asked about his sister and MLC K. Kavitha’s letter to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

A political storm erupted in Telangana after Kavitha’s letter to her father and BRS President KCR —containing critical feedback on the party's functioning — was leaked to the public.

When KTR convened a press conference on Saturday, political observers and media personnel expected clarity on the alleged power tussle brewing within the BRS.

While Kavitha dominated headlines on Friday, another sensational development surfaced: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was named in the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in connection with the National Herald case.

Predictably, KTR focused his press address on Revanth Reddy, accusing him of facilitating donations to the Young Indian Trust and alleging that his appointment as Chief Minister was a quid pro quo arrangement by the Congress. He questioned the silence of the BJP over the crucial development in the National Herald case, which he alleged indicated that the saffron party was in cahoots with the Congress in Telangana.

He demanded that Revanth Reddy step down or be removed from office to allow for a fair and impartial investigation, arguing that a sitting Chief Minister being named in such a high-profile case tarnishes Telangana’s image.

As KTR wrapped up his remarks, reporters pressed him to respond to his sister’s letter and her recent comment describing KCR as “a God surrounded by evils.”

In a pointed quip, KTR replied, “Right now, Revanth Reddy is the Devil and Saturn that the BRS is fighting.”

Pressed to respond to the speculations that Kavitha’s letter has caused, the former IT Minister maintained that all members of the BRS were free to express their concerns with their party leader. Nonetheless, he added, some issues which are better to be discussed internally, must be discussed internally.

While KTR appeared to downplay the entire episode, the developments have only reinforced speculation about a power tussle within the BRS. Kavitha’s letter is widely viewed as a symbolic assertion of her relevance and influence within the party.

Interestingly, KTR also addressed Kavitha’s criticism about limited access to KCR. He refuted the claim, highlighting that the party provides multiple platforms for its cadre and leaders to engage with the leadership. He cited a 17-day outreach initiative conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, during which BRS members openly shared feedback with KCR — a testament, he said, to the party’s internal democracy.