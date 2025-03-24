Bihar: Mukesh Sahani advocates social harmony at Dawat-e-Iftar in Muzaffarpur

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani attended a Dawat-e-Iftar event organised by his party at Dumri Jaimal in Paru block, Muzaffarpur, on Monday.

The gathering saw a large turnout of faithful, party leaders, and workers who came together to pray for the peace, happiness, and prosperity of Bihar.

Among the notable attendees was Osama, son of former MP Shahabuddin, who joined the event to offer prayers for the well-being of the state.

Addressing the media persons, Mukesh Sahani emphasised the importance of social harmony during the holy month of Ramazan.

He highlighted that this month is not only about religious devotion but also about fostering brotherhood and unity among people of all castes and religions.

"This holy month teaches us to show the world that we are united regardless of caste or religion. It is also a time to counter those who spread hatred — their politics won't last long. Just like the rain doesn't last forever, we must endure it by holding our umbrellas and continuing our work," Sahani said.

Sahani took a veiled dig at those engaging in divisive politics, suggesting that their efforts to spread hatred would be short-lived.

"The freedom struggle was fought by our ancestors together. This country belongs to everyone, and we must uphold that spirit. Some people may try to divide us, but their time is limited," he added.

Sahani also used the occasion to rally support ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, urging people to start preparing for the “big battle” ahead.

"In 2020, VIP candidates contested from this region, but some took a different path, betraying the public. This time, we need to stand firm and maintain social harmony to achieve our goals," Sahani said.

The VIP chief emphasised that the essence of the holy month is to unite and support each other, especially during challenging times.

He encouraged people to work collectively to build a better Bihar. As the political landscape heats up in the state, such gatherings reflect an attempt by political leaders to connect with the masses and reinforce messages of unity.

