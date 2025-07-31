Bihar: Manoj Tiwari begins Kanwar Yatra from Sultanganj

Manoj Tiwari begins Kanwar Yatra from Sultanganj/Photo/IANS

XA massive crowd of devotees and BJP supporters gathered at the Ghat, where Tiwari performed rituals before starting his 110-kilometre journey on foot to Deoghar.

Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” the event took on a celebratory tone, with saffron flags waving and religious fervour high.

Before beginning the journey, Manoj Tiwari prayed to Lord Shiva (Bholenath) for peace, prosperity, and development in Bihar, while expressing confidence that the NDA would return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“People are fed up with false promises. They want development, not empty rhetoric,” Tiwari said.

“In the coming elections, the NDA will form the government again. I have prayed to Baba Baidyanath for this,” he added.

Tiwari also launched a sharp attack on RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, accusing him of being disconnected from the public and making statements only for media attention.

“Leaders like Bhai Virendra only speak in front of cameras. They have no connection with the ground reality,” he said.

On the recent controversy involving Tej Pratap Yadav, Tiwari said the issue is an internal matter of the RJD but maintained that disciplinary action should be taken where necessary.

The yatra took a visibly political tone as several local BJP leaders joined Tiwari at the Ganga Ghat.

They collected water together and wished him well for the pilgrimage. The yatra will pass through various towns, and grand welcomes are planned by BJP workers and supporters along the route.

The Kanwar Yatra will culminate in Deoghar, where Tiwari will perform Jalabhishek at the Baidyanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site during the Shravan month.

