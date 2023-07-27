Bihar man gives hormonal injections to wife, FIR lodged

Patna, July 27 (IANS) In a bid to continue the illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, a man in Bihar's Bhojpur district gave hormonal injections to his wife for nearly four years, a police official said.

Due to continuous hormonal injection, the 25-year-old woman's body grew way beyond her age with abnormal hair growth on her face.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered in Udwantnagar police station on the direction of Buxar SP who was approached by the woman’s parents who lived in a village under Brahampur police station in Buxar district.

The woman got married to a native of a village that comes under the limit of Udwant Nagar police station in Bhojpur district in 2018.

As per the complaint, the man has an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law and started to assault his new wife soon after their marriage.

Later, he started injecting hormonal injections into her body leading to complications. When the torture continued unabated, the woman complained to her parents but the accused confined her in a relative's house in Patna’s Bihta block.

As per the victim’s brother, for the past eight months, the accused had not given any information about his sister.

After a frantic search, he managed to locate the place in Bihta and rescued his sister and admitted her to PMCH in a very bad state.

“We have registered an FIR on the direction of senior officers of Buxar and Bhojpur district and rescued the woman and handed over to her family members. The investigation is currently underway,” said Baijnath Chaudhary, SHO of Udwant Nagar police station Bhojpur.

