Bihar: ECI names Kranti Prakash, Neetu Chandra as SVEEP icons to boost voter awareness

Patna, July 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has entrusted a key responsibility to actor Kranti Prakash and actress Neetu Chandra, naming them as State SVEEP Icons of Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bihar Election Department’s nomination of the two popular personalities is part of its initiative to strengthen the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to increase voter awareness and participation across the state.

Kranti Prakash and Neetu Chandra will play an active role in voter education activities in Bihar.

They will help to connect voters to the election process through various outreach programs under the Bihar Assembly polls 2025.

They will also participate in events and promotional activities encouraging voter registration and turnout.

The proposal regarding their nomination has received formal approval from the Election Commission of India, ensuring their immediate engagement in the campaign.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar is in its final stages, with the last date for submission of Enumeration Forms (EFs) set for July 25.

Out of 7,89,69,844 voters in Bihar, EFs of 6,81,67,861 voters (86.32 per cent) have been collected till Tuesday night.

The election commission also has records of deceased, permanently shifted, and multiple registrations.

The revised draft of the voter list will be published on August 1, 2025.

The election commission is making efforts to reach the remaining voters.

Special camps have been set up in 5,683 wards across all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), advertisements are being published in newspapers to encourage timely EF submission, BLOs are encouraging online submission via the ECINet app and voters.eci.gov.in.

Approximately 1 lakh BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits to collect EFs, focusing on houses where voters were temporarily absent earlier, and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from all political parties are assisting in the drive, each authorised to verify and submit up to 50 EFs per day.

The Election Department has emphasised that no eligible voter should be left out of the electoral rolls, with Kranti Prakash and Neetu Chandra's appointment as SVEEP icons expected to amplify the voter awareness efforts in the final stretch of the campaign.

